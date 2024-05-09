'Cash or card?': Your morning news

Happy Friday!
As you head to your favourite cafe this morning for a warm brew, are you swiping your card or using cash?
It seems carrying cash is fast becoming a relic of the past. Some south-west banks are phasing out their branches altogether, including more recently ANZ Portland. Journalist Jess Greenan has shared the banks committing to stay open in our community - until at least 2026.
Warrnambool businesses will be brushed with blue today to address the impact of bullying among regional youth. Chittick's Bakery and Lucas Bros Butchers will sell blue pies and sauages to mark Do It For Dolly Day, a national occasion dedicated to keeping children safe.
In sport, a group of junior members from the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association will lead officials onto the ground for tonight's AFL game between Geelong and Port Adelaide at Kardinia Park.
Have a great day.
