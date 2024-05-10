FootyHQ: AFL opportunity for rising umpires

Sports reporter Matt Hughes here.
It's that time of the weekend to catch up on all your latest football news.
After a competition-wide bye, fans will be pleased the Hampden league returns on Saturday for round five while the Warrnambool and District league enters round six.
This week also marks community umpire week - an AFL initiative aimed at highlighting the important contributions made by local umpires around the nation, creating awareness around umpiring pathways and promoting respect towards umpires.
As part of the initiative, teenage Warrnambool umpires Zoe Graham, Dylan Denaro, Matt Gome and Kyle Hutchins will all umpire Auskick games at half-time of tonight's Geelong versus Port Adelaide AFL game at Kardinia Park. They will also lead the AFL officials onto the ground before play.
We wish all four officials the best of luck and thank all our umpires for their contributions to the game!
We hope you enjoy the selection of articles below. You can also visit standard.net.au for a full range of our local football content.
Until next week, may the best team win.
