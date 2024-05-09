Hundreds of potential new homes on pause amid wait for government sign-off

Hundreds of potential new homes in Moyne Shire are on pause as three planning scheme amendments "gather dust" on the planning department's table, a councillor says.
The comments came from Cr Daniel Meade at Moyne Shire's recent monthly meeting.
In it, he urged the department of planning and the minister to progress the Port Fairy Coastal and Structure Plan (C69), Rivers Run Estate (C75) and C72.
"They all have huge potential to provide economic boost to Moyne Shire but Port Fairy and Koroit in particular," Cr Meade said.
"At the moment they're basically just sitting there on a desk gathering dust down in Spring Street when they could be having huge benefits for us here in rural Victoria and Moyne Shire.
"I just urge them to get to these important documents for us here in Moyne and for greater regional Victoria and get them signed off so we can get some action happening."
A Moyne Shire spokesperson said amendment C69 was adopted in March 2023 and creates significant new growth areas in the town with the potential to create hundreds of new housing lots.
Amendment C75 was adopted in January 2024, is a developer proposed amendment, and will create 63 lots for housing in Port Fairy.
Both are still with the minister for final approval.
Amendment C72 is in its early stages and will implement the Koroit Structure Plan.
The council is waiting for approval from the department to begin the public exhibition and feedback process of this amendment which aims to create appropriately zoned land for future residential and commercial growth in the town.
The Department of Transport and Planning was contacted by The Standard but did not respond by deadline.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.