'Make sure the kids are OK': Blue pies taking the lid off stigma

As regional and rural youth are in the midst of a mental health crisis Warrnambool business owners are hoping to face the issue head on.
On Friday, May 10, 2024, Chittick's Bakery and Lucas Bros Butchers will be selling blue pies for Do It For Dolly Day, a national occasion dedicated to help end bullying.
Chittick's Bakery general manager Pete McEwen has been passionate about raising awareness for youth suicide, seeing its impacts firsthand after losing a friend.
"I think he is always in the back of my head," Mr McEwen said.
"I just try and do something for him.
"Then I think at that time when we heard it on the news about Dolly... I don't know, it just probably really struck a chord with me.
"From that moment, I thought 'no, we've got to do something'."
Dolly's dream foundation was set up to combat stigma surrounding conversations about youth mental health, bulling and suicide by Kate and Tick Everett after their 14-year-old daughter, Dolly, took her own life.
Money from the pies sold will be donated to the charity.
Mr McEwen said the fundraiser was only part of the effort.
"The money is the added bonus but it's more about the awareness and that's what the blue pies are about," Mr EcEwen said.
"I just want (customers) to leave realising that there's people out there that do need support.
"(To) make sure the kids are OK."
Mr McEwen said he hoped the campaign would be particularly valuable in rural and regional communities where stigmas around seeking support for mental health still linger.
