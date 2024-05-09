The Standard
Luxury Warrnambool home between the river and the sea

By House of the Week
May 10 2024 - 9:56am
Luxury Warrnambool home between the river and the sea
Luxury Warrnambool home between the river and the sea
  • 32 Seascape View, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $1,250,000 - $1,350,000
  • Agency: Ocean Road Realty
  • Agent: Rodney Roberts 0419 038 868
  • Inspect: Saturday, 1.10pm - 1.30pm

A unique feature if ever there was one, this remarkable property comes with an unrivaled panorama, showcasing a picturesque blend of rural landscapes, river vistas and the vast expanse of the sea.

