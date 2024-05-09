Luxury Warrnambool home between the river and the sea

A unique feature if ever there was one, this remarkable property comes with an unrivaled panorama, showcasing a picturesque blend of rural landscapes, river vistas and the vast expanse of the sea.
Nestled within the serene enclave of Warrnambool, the house is just a few years old and has only had one owner.
Spanning approximately 38 square metres, it's a luxurious abode that provides a haven of comfort and sophistication.
There are four generously sized bedrooms, each adorned with walk-in robes (the main suite with twin robes), ensuring ample storage and privacy for every family member.
There are four distinct living areas, creating the perfect spot for every occasion.
Whether it's a lively gathering with friends or a quiet evening of relaxation, there are cosy spaces for lounging in and room for expansive entertaining.
Embrace a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle with the spacious alfresco area that's perfect for memorable gatherings under the open sky.
Hosting weekend barbecues with loved ones or simply unwinding after work with a glass of wine, this outdoor sanctuary offers the perfect setting to immerse yourself in the beauty of nature.
Every corner of this home exudes elegance and sophistication, with high-quality finishes and meticulous attention to detail throughout.
From the sleek designer kitchen to the opulent bathrooms, no expense has been spared in creating a sanctuary of comfort and style.
Located in the east of Warrnambool, the 797 square metre property provides unparalleled convenience, combined with the tranquility of coastal living.
According to selling agent Rodney Roberts, people are drawn to the area thanks to the views, walking tracks and general lifestyle it offers residents.
With a primary school and public transport close by, he says it's "not as far as your think" when it comes to commuting to amenities.
Wake up to the sight of the sun painting a masterpiece across the sky, and let the soothing sound of waves lull you to sleep each night.
Don't miss your chance to own this remarkable property-your dream home awaits amid the coastal beauty of Warrnambool. Contact the agency today for more information and to arrange your own private inspection.
