Letters: 'Try harder' and guarantee future of city's biggest art prize

Updated May 10 2024 - 12:10pm, first published 11:00am
Warrnambool artist Jimmi Buscombe with his portrait painted by Neil James Griffin that was entered in the 2023 Warrnibald art prize. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
'Shooting itself in the foot?'

I was disappointed to read in a recent edition of The Standard that the Warrnambool Art Gallery will no longer host the Warrnibald Portrait Exhibition. If the gallery is at all interested in being relevant to the general community, then this move is akin to shooting itself in the foot.

