The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Find out which of the city's banks are keeping their branches open

JG
By Jessica Greenan
May 9 2024 - 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commonwealth Bank Australia general manager regional agribusiness banking Dominic Westendorf during a recent visit to Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Commonwealth Bank Australia general manager regional agribusiness banking Dominic Westendorf during a recent visit to Warrnambool. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Five of Warrnambool's banks are firmly committing to keeping their city branch open as one south-west site prepares to close.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.