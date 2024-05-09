Find out which of the city's banks are keeping their branches open

Five of Warrnambool's banks are firmly committing to keeping their city branch open as one south-west site prepares to close.
ANZ's Portland branch on Percy Street will shut its doors on October 23, 2024 at 4pm with customers advised to visit the Hamilton branch if needed.
ANZ district manager Renee Stewart said transactions in physical branches nationally had halved in the past five years, with just one per cent of all transactions done over-the-counter.
An ANZ spokesperson was asked twice whether it would keep the doors of its Liebig Street, Warrnambool location open but did not respond to the question.
In recent years various bank branches across the south-west have shut their doors, including ANZ Camperdown, Cobden's NAB branch and Terang's Commonwealth Bank.
A statement provided by People First Bank also did not explicitly say its Warrnambool branch would remain open but said it was "committed to serving" its members.
"We're committed to serving our members in Warrnambool and offer a range of banking channels including our branch, virtual, online banking, ATMs, bank@Post and our national contact centre," it said.
"We are continually monitoring how our members interact with us to ensure we are allocating resources to the channels that are in greatest demand from our membership overall."
But among those making firm commitments to stay open was Commonwealth Bank Australia.
It said it would keep its Liebig Street branch open - and all of its physical locations across regional Australia - until at least the end of 2026.
CBA general manager regional agribusiness banking Dominic Westendorf said it was the first bank to make that commitment.
"For us it's about the intrinsic role we see regional Australia playing in the future of what we want to provide for the community as a bank," he said.
"We want to implement those learnings from the three-year moratorium period we set in place late last year and implement those learnings after that period concludes. Beyond that time no decision has been made."
Its Warrnambool site currently serves more than 16,000 customers.
Elsewhere, a NAB spokesperson said it had no plans to change the way it served customers at its Koroit Street branch in Warrnambool, having invested $2 million in 2019 to upgrade the facility.
A Bendigo Bank spokesperson said it also wasn't planning to close its Liebig Street Warrnambool site, nor its Portland or Port Fairy branches.
Beyond Bank chief customer officer Nick May said its Warrnambool site would remain open.
"We are deeply invested in local communities and our Warrnambool branch," Mr May said.
"Bank branches are not only a place for everyday banking but also where some of life's biggest financial decisions are made and we look forward to serving the community of Warrnambool at our local branch for many years to come."
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Westpac's Koroit Street branch said it would not close the site, or any of its regional locations, until at least 2027.
Suncorp was contacted but did not respond by deadline.
