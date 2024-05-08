Close to 100 escaped burn-offs prompt safety plea to south-west residents

The region's CFA volunteers responded to almost 100 incidents of escaped burn-offs in 2023, prompting a plea for landowners to take extra care before lighting up this year.
The fire danger period ended in Corangamite, Warrnambool, Colac-Otway, Southern Grampians, Moyne and Glenelg on April 22, 2024.
CFA south-west deputy chief officer Adrian Gutsche said significant changes in conditions had prompted an early finish to strict fire rules.
The end of the restrictions brought an opportunity for some landowners to burn-off again.
But the CFA has revealed there were 94 incidents of escaped burn-offs in the south-west last year.
Across the state there were 815 incidents with over 22,500 volunteer hours utilised.
Most call-outs were during April and May and later in spring from September to November.
CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook said it was a timely reminder for private landowners to make sure they had enough people and water on hand to monitor, contain and extinguish their burn-off safely.
"The incidents in 2023 resulted in over 12,100 volunteers jumping on the truck to respond," Mr Cook said.
"This year, we would love to see that number decline significantly.
"We know burn-offs can flare-up several days afterwards, so it is important residents are consistently monitoring wind conditions before and after their burning day while also notifying their neighbours to be mindful of smoke.
"The overarching message is clear - please don't leave your burn-off unattended."
Victorians are urged to register their burn-offs online through the Fire Permits Victoria website to provide agencies with important information to manage fire risk effectively and to allow triple-zero call takers to focus on emergency calls.
"Of the 815 escaped burn offs, 69 per cent of them had no record of being registered and 113 required more than five CFA vehicles," Mr Cook said.
"If you light a fire to burn-off, you own it. Registering it is important and may avoid unnecessary responses from CFA brigades, but it does not remove your responsibility."
Before burning off, ensure:
