Editorial: Region largely ignored in budget - we need to change that

Western Victoria Greens MP Sarah Mansfield described the state government's blueprint for the next financial year as a "do-nothing budget".
It's hard to argue with her when you look at what the government is promising for the south-west.
The Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment needs more cash to ensure the original scope of the project is delivered. The government set aside $134.8 million from its 2020 pledge of $384 million for the project for next financial year.
But as we have previously reported, the project needs as much as an extra $100m because of the rise in building costs.
This week's budget was a critical piece in the puzzle for the redevelopment. With no more money on the table, the final scope of the project will have to be reduced. Before Tuesday, we already feared a much-needed underground car park would be cut and there were question marks over clinical areas being scaled back, including extra beds.
The government maintains the original scope of the project will be delivered within the original budget allocation but that's impossible given the jump in costs. Why isn't the government coming clean?
Of course we are grateful for the original investment but why did Ballarat's hospital redevelopment secure an extra $54m in the budget? Why has every other recent major hospital redevelopment or build been given extra funds? Why should Warrnambool miss out?
Politics? Warrnambool is a safe Liberal seat, so why would a cash-strapped Labor government put extra funds here when its own strong-hold of Ballarat needs them?
Does the absence of extra funding for Warrnambool give an insight into the hospital's future where the state's health services will be cut from 76 to 12? South West Healthcare, which has a strong and successful track record of partnerships, had wanted to be a hub for the region. Portland, Hamilton and other health services would merge with South West Healthcare. Another option, which looks more likely now, is that the south-west's health services, including Warrnambool, Portland and Hamilton amalgamate with Geelong's Barwon Health.
The budget failed to recognise the need for an alcohol and drug residential rehabiltation centre let alone fund it. The community has campaigned for seven years now and the government doesn't seem to care. The waiting list for such a facility is growing and the region's Indigenous community is crying out for it too.
The state government said it was increasing road repair funding with an extra $105m set aside. But South West Coast MP Roma Britnell, who said the budget was "frightening" for the region, claimed the amount was 16 per cent less than what was allocated four years ago. Our roads are a mess.
There was some good news in the budget, $6.6m for Cobden Technical School upgrades and $122,000 for lights at Warrnambool's Lawn Tennis Club.
But there's no sugar-coating it - the government has run out of money and sadly our region isn't a priority. That needs to change.
