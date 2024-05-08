'Get off your bike': Your morning news

Happy Thursday!
Are you a regular on Warrnambool's foreshore promenade? Do you think cyclists should be told to get off their bikes? Do you think there should be a speed limit?
It was a question posed by Warrnambool councillor Max Taylor as he raised safety issues at this week's council meeting. Senior journalist Katrina Lovell reported the in-jest response by a second councillor, who queried if Cr Taylor would enforce cyclists to wheel their bikes along parts of the promenade.
Meanwhile, a dairy industry insider is predicting tough times in coming months with the opening price for milk solids expected to drop about 25 per cent, and a Port Fairy woman is concerned about dogs regularly visiting Griffiths Island despite at least 10 signs advising visitors canines aren't allowed in the conservation reserve.
