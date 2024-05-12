New netball rolling substitute rule a winner with captain, coach

COBDEN'S leaders are embracing netball's new rolling substitute rule as a way of "adapting to what's happening on court".
Coach Sophie Hinkley and captain Emily Finch believe it's helping players stay engaged in the contest.
"I love it personally. It suits my coaching style," Hinkley said.
"I think it's a great addition to our game and probably a way for us to move forward (as a sport).
"It was becoming stagnant with having to call time and injury times which was a little bit silly I guess.
"I think it (the change) makes it a little bit more dynamic and the players are feeling fresh and warm the whole game - they can come on and off and feel really engaged rather than sitting off for 15 minutes.
"It's a long time to sit off for a quarter."
Finch, who plays goal shooter, said rolling substitutes had given the Bombers' attacking end more freedom.
Her sister Jaymie and Molly Hutt rotate through the goals.
"It is easy just to chop in and out as we need to play with match-ups," she said.
"You can get a break and when you come back on you can go 100 per cent, you don't have to worry about getting tired.
"Jaymie rotating out to wing attack is good - she's a great feeder and knows where I want the ball."
It comes as the Bombers outlasted a plucky, new-look Camperdown 54-49 in Hampden league round five action at Leura Oval on Saturday, May 11.
Young Magpie goal shooter Piper Stephens was awarded the best-on-court medal as part of the Worksafe Country Round game festivities.
"It was maybe 10 or 11 goals (the difference) at three-quarter-time and then they came out and had a few good turnovers at the start of the last quarter," Hinkley said.
"It got back to four at one stage, maybe three. It was a good, hard grind. We knew Camperdown had done some great recruiting and were going to be a different side to last year.
"We just wanted to concentrate on doing all the basic things well today. We haven't had our full side since round one so it was a chance for us to get back together."
Finch, who works as a midwife at Warrnambool Base Hospital, was the Bombers' best.
"She was great in the one-on-one (contests) at goal shooter," Hinkley said.
"Lara Taylor was also a standout for us and she played wing defence for most of the game.
"Lara's really stepped up, last year was playing division one mostly and this year has done a great job of showing her maturity. Her relentless pressure and composure in attack has been really impressive."
Finch, 27, is excited to be a leader of a new-look Cobden team in 2024.
"I have definitely stepped up a little bit this year, having to be a bit more vocal and having to bring juniors into the game a little bit more, just encouraging them to keep doing what they're doing and just any constructive things I can say," she said.
"All the girls are great to play with, great to socialise with and the club is really community based," she said.
