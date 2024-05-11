Around the grounds: Hampden league football and netball round five results

SENIORS
North Warrnambool Eagles3.4 5.9 7.11 11.14 (80)
Hamilton Kangaroos 1.2 1.4 2.5 6.5 (41)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: T.Batten 6, A.Wines 2, F.Jones 2, J.Grundy 1; Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors: C.Field 2, R.Sigley 1, H.Cook 1, M.McMeel 1, T.Morris 1
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: L.Wines, T.Batten, H.Cobb, J.Dillon, W.Brennan, J.Grundy; Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors: W.Povey, E.Knight, H.McGinley, C.Whyte, R.Gill, C.Field
South Warrnambool 1.3 7.6 10.6 11.14 (80)
Warrnambool 5.3 7.3 8.4 8.5 (53)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors: A.Stevens 3, J.Dye 2, S.Kelly 2, J.Folkes 1, D.Nicholson 1, M.Irving 1, J.Henderson 1; Warrnambool Blues Seniors: B.Cunnington 2, H.Ryan 1, L.Cody 1, A.Steere 1, J.Turland 1, J.Bell 1, A.Black 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors: A.Stevens, D.Nicholson, N.Thompson, J.Saunders, J.Henderson, L.Mullen; Warrnambool Blues Seniors: T.Wason, S.Cowling, J.Bell, D.Graham, H.Ryan, H.Artz
Camperdown 2.4 7.4 13.9 16.12 (108)
Cobden 1.1 2.5 4.7 7.10 (52)
GOALS: Camperdown Seniors: P.Baker 3, S.Gordon 3, C.Spence 2, E.Guthrie 2, A.Gordon 2, T.Baker 1, H.Sinnott 1, S.Bradshaw 1, D.Absalom 1; Cobden BOMBERS Seniors: A.Armstrong 3, G.Rooke 1, J.Hammond 1, M.Kemp 1, B.Berry 1
BEST: Camperdown Seniors: W.Rowbottom, J.Place, H.Sinnott, C.Spence, E.Guthrie, T.Baker; Cobden BOMBERS Seniors: A.Armstrong, L.Herschell, D.Watson, T.Auckland, J.Hutt
Terang Mortlake 3.0 6.4 8.4 11.8 (74)
Port Fairy 1.1 1.2 1.6 3.9 (27)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: ; Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors: O.Myers 1, M.Sully 1, J.Moloney 1
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: S.Crawley, X.Vickers, S.Carlin, M.Lower, F.Beasley, K.Johnstone; Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors: J.Bartlett, I.Martin, M.Sully, M.Staude, J.Moloney, G.Swarbrick
Koroit 1.6 5.8 6.12 12.14 (86)
Portland 1.0 4.1 8.1 8.1 (49)
GOALS: Koroit Saints Seniors: D.O'Keefe 3, M.Bradley 3, J.Neave 2, C.Byrne 2, W.Couch 1, C.Nagorcka 1; Portland Tigers Seniors: T.Jennings 3, L.Huppatz 2, G.Kissane 1, J.Wilson 1, T.Sharp 1
BEST: Koroit Saints Seniors: J.Neave, C.Byrne, D.Mooney, L.Hoy, W.Couch, D.O'Keefe; Portland Tigers Seniors: T.Jennings, L.Huppatz, T.Oakley, P.Procter, T.Sharp, L.Goldby
RESERVES
North Warrnambool Eagles 5.1 9.3 13.7 18.9 (117)
Hamilton Kangaroos 1.1 2.1 2.1 2.2 (14)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: H.Schlaghecke 4, L.Ryan 2, T.James 2, O.Delaney 1, D.McKenzie 1, J.Higgins 1, L.Barling 1, W.Grundy 1, J.Burke 1, C.Grundy 1, D.Parish 1, S.Shiells 1, W.McConnell 1; Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves: J.Jennings 1, J.Pike 1
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: T.James, J.Higgins, C.Grundy, S.Worden, R.Goldstraw, H.Schlaghecke; Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves: H.Douglas, H.Plush, A.Martin, L.Page, H.Millard, J.Milich
Terang Mortlake 3.1 4.4 6.5 7.5 (47)
Port Fairy 2.0 4.1 5.2 6.4 (40)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves: J.Harris 2, J.Lehmann 1, J.Lee 1; Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves: J.Coffey 4, L.Kelly 1, A.Fleming 1
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves: J.Harris, T.McKenzie, I.Kenna, J.Lee, A.Williams, undefined.null; Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves: B.Dalton, A.Fleming, J.van der Aa, J.Coffey, P.Conlan, T.Vaughan
South Warrnambool2.2 4.4 6.4 8.8 (56)
Warrnambool 1.2 3.4 5.7 5.8 (38)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves: W.Owen 2, W.O'Sullivan 1, D.Hawkins 1, J.Hawkins 1, D.Thornton 1, P.Doukas 1, X.Beks 1; Warrnambool Blues Reserves: N.Turland 2, H.Morgan-Morris 2, C.Hoffmann 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves: P.Doukas, J.Hawkins, W.O'Sullivan, W.Owen, J.O'Sullivan, D.Thornton; Warrnambool Blues Reserves: S.Morgan, H.McNamara, T.Ludeman, A.Lowe, M.Sell, S.Lampton
Koroit 3.0 8.4 12.6 14.9 (93)
Portland 3.1 3.1 3.2 5.3 (33)
GOALS: Koroit Saints Reserves: B.Ross 3, C.Rains 2, D.Nelson hill 2, K.Moloney 2, C.Cardwell 2, D.Shircore 1, M.Bunney 1, L.Nagle 1; Portland Tigers Reserves: D.Bell 1, W.Oakley 1, P.Baust 1, J.McMillan 1, A.Sealey 1
BEST: Koroit Saints Reserves: K.Moloney, D.Shircore, B.Ross, L.Nagle, T.Morrison, J.Maher; Portland Tigers Reserves: S.Peck, D.Bell, B.Hunter, J.McMillan, J.Finck, N.Oakley
Cobden 3.3 5.7 6.11 10.15 (75)
Camperdown 1.1 2.3 2.4 2.7 (19)
GOALS: Cobden BOMBERS Reserves: B.Green 2, O.Darcy 2, T.Humphrey 1, J.Worboys 1, L.Robertson 1, T.Darcy 1, L.Davis 1, B.Mottram 1; Camperdown Reserves: G.Adam 1, E.Lucas 1
BEST: Cobden BOMBERS Reserves: L.Davis, L.Robertson, B.Green, M.Clarke, A.Molan; Camperdown Reserves: N.Jones, L.Ball, W.Kosch, J.O'Neil, J.Lucas, C.Jackson
UNDER 18
Hamilton Kangaroos 1.4 3.6 6.9 8.12 (60)
North Warrnambool Eagles 1.0 3.1 3.2 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Hamilton Kangaroos U18: T.Calvert 2, J.Tonissen 2, M.Calvert 1, B.Mullins 1, L.Bilenkij 1, J.Martin 1; North Warrnambool Eagles U18: B.Cozens 1, R.Baulch 1, N.Turner 1
BEST: Hamilton Kangaroos U18: K.Rhook, B.Baker, A.Kissel, Z.Elliott, H.Fitzgerald, T.Calvert; North Warrnambool Eagles U18: T.Hunter, H.Wines, J.Kenna, T.Bellman, P.Kenny, X.Harris
Camperdown 3.1 5.5 6.8 8.9 (57)
Cobden 1.1 2.1 3.1 3.2 (20)
GOALS: Camperdown Magpies U18: T.Love 2, L.Tregea-Copeland 2, M.Sinnott 1, D.Vick 1, W.Cheeseman 1, B.Gill 1; Cobden BOMBERS U18: H.Wiggins 1, Z.Roberts 1, K.Baker 1
BEST: Camperdown Magpies U18: L.Kavenagh, M.Sinnott, J.Brooks, E.Baker, B.Gill, W.Cheeseman; Cobden BOMBERS U18: J.Robertson, K.Baker, H.Wiggins, G.Walsh, Z.Roberts, E.Dwyer
Terang Mortlake 0.1 2.4 5.6 5.9 (39)
Port Fairy 1.2 1.2 1.2 4.3 (27)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods U18: J.Slater 2, H.Hobbs 1, N.Roberts 1, T.Vickers 1; Port Fairy Seagulls U18:
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods U18: T.Vickers, W.ochieng, N.Roberts, M.Lehmann, J.Richie, B.Odonohue; Port Fairy Seagulls U18:
Portland 0.1 3.3 6.3 8.10 (58)
Koroit 2.3 2.3 3.7 5.7 (37)
GOALS: Portland Tigers U18: J.Payne 3, T.Burns 2, K.Jones 2, N.Sealey 1; Koroit Saints U18: M.Bright 2, M.Mills 1, B.Parsons 1, A.Tepper 1
BEST: Portland Tigers U18: K.Jones, O.Barbary, A.Impey, T.Burns, J.Payne, J.Smith; Koroit Saints U18: A.Tepper, I.Doukas, C.Noonan, R.Parsons, J.Quirk, M.Bright
OPEN
Camperdown 14 26 37 49
Cobden 17 33 46 54
BEST, Camperdown: Piper Stephens, Lily Eldridge, Indiana Cameron; Cobden: Emily Finch, Lara Taylor, Jaymie Finch.
GOALS, Camperdown: Lily Eldridge 24, Piper Stephens 15; Leah Perkins 10; Cobden: Emily Finch 37, Molly Hutt 11, Jaymie Finch 6.
South Warrnambool 19 35 49 59
Warrnambool 10 16 24 38
BEST, South Warrnambool: Ally O'Connor, Isabella Rea, Genevieve O'Connor; Warrnambool: Isabella Baker, Carly Peake, Hollie Castledine.
GOALS, South Warrnambool: Hollie Phillips 22, Emma Buwalda 21, Meg Carlin 16; Warrnambool: Eva Ryan 14, Amy Wormald 14, Isabella Baker 10.
Terang Mortlake 18 37 56 66
Port Fairy 10 24 37 54
BEST, Terang Mortlake: Ava Grundy, Eboni Knights, Jessica Baxter; Port Fairy: Ellie Cuolahan, Sarah McCorkell, Kirra Beardsley.
GOALS, Terang Mortlake: Eboni Knights 43, Jacqui Arundell 23; Port Fairy: Jessika Tobin-Salzman 39, Emily Forrest 10, Sarah McCorkell 5.
Koroit 8 22 42 60
Portland 13 20 30 38
BEST, Koroit: Scarlett O'Donnell, Indi O'Connor, Millie Jennings; Portland: Heidi Jones, Lexie Purcell, Maddi-Lyse Stone.
GOALS, Koroit: Nell Mitchell 51, Indi O'Connor 9; Shakira Stuchbery 23, Heidi Jones 15.
Hamilton Kangaroos 6 14 21 27
North Warrnambool 19 39 49 63
BEST, Hamilton Kangaroos: None selected; North Warrnambool: Matilda Sewell, Skye Billings, Maddison Vardy.
GOALS, Hamilton Kangaroos: Saskia Gould 14, Clare Crawford 13; North Warrnambool: Skye Billings 28, Victoria Grundy 19, Chelsea Quinn 16.
