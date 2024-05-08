'Direct insult': Warrnambool hospital overlooked for extra cash injection

The state government's failure to provide additional funds to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment is a "direct insult" to residents, according to MP Roma Britnell.
The state budget included an additional $54.6 million for the Ballarat Base Hospital upgrade while Warrnambool missed out.
"Our health service is further away from tertiary support and we service a population that has poorer health indicators," Ms Britnell, the South West Coast MP, said.
She said she feared the $384 million redevelopment would no longer meet the needs of the community.
Ms Britnell said she was concerned an underground carpark may no longer be included in the much-needed upgrade.
The Standard asked Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas in January whether the budget would be increased due to high construction costs.
She said the project would be delivered "in the most cost-efficient way and in the already announced budget".
Ms Thomas also refused to answer whether an underground carpark would be included, saying only that 400 carparks would be delivered both during construction and completion.
"The reason the underground carpark was included in the first place was because it was a recognised need," Ms Britnell said.
"None of this has ever been about building the Taj Mahal but the government is prepared to compromise on the basics."
Ms Britnell said the underground carpark was needed to provide access to the facility during extreme weather, as well as offer safety to staff leaving at night.
South West Healthcare chief executive officer Craig Fraser said he was pleased to see the state government's continued investment into healthcare, including the ongoing commitment for the Warrnambool redevelopment.
"We will be working through the budget in more detail whilst ensuring we continue to progress and provide high quality health services to Victoria's south-west," Mr Fraser said.
A state government spokesperson said the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment was on track for completion in 2027.
"We won't take lectures from the Liberal Party, who promised to deliver 800 new hospital beds when they were last in government, but delivered only 88," the spokeperson said.
"Our record speaks for itself, we're delivering the $384 million expansion of Warrnambool Base Hospital and in this recent budget we delivered the single biggest ever multi-year investment in Victoria's healthcare system.
"The scope of this project has not changed and is expected to be completed in 2027."
Greens MP for Western Victoria Sarah Mansfield said on Tuesday towns like Warrnambool had missed out on important health services, public transport, housing and cost of living relief in the state budget.
"This is a do-nothing budget that once again ignores the needs of rural and regional people in Victoria," she said.
"If you're struggling to pay the rent and afford groceries, this budget condemns you to continued financial stress.
"There is no new money for homes and nothing for renters.
"Warrnambool's request for investment in health provision was ignored."
In addition to the budget blowout, The Standard reported in January early works would begin a year behind schedule.
While the early works were supposed to begin early in 2023, the government didn't put them to tender until October 23.
