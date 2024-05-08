'Ordered to get off': Concern over cyclists abusing foreshore speed limit

Ordering cyclists to get off their bikes along parts of the Warrnambool foreshore has been flagged at a city council meeting.
Cr Max Taylor raised the safety issues on Monday, May 6, 2024 during discussion on the adoption of the cycling reference group meeting minutes.
"Speeding bikes on the promenade remains a problem," Cr Taylor said.
"I've seen this problem resolved at a promenade up at Mooloolaba where bike riders are ordered to get off their bikes and wheel their bikes along certain sections of the promenade.
"I'd like to see maybe one day, if the bike riders continue to abuse the speed limit on the promenade, maybe in the future they can be told to get off their bikes and wheel their bikes on part of the promenade."
In response, Cr Vicki Jellie said she just wondered if Cr Taylor would be the one policing that.
"It'd be a great job in retirement for you," she said to the laughs of councillors.
Cr Taylor announced last month that he would not be contesting the next council elections in October.
He said he was now 75 and it was time to enjoy a bit of what life had to offer.
Cr Taylor described his time on council as a "major learning curve".
"From that point of view I enjoyed it and learnt a lot," he said.
"There's always ups and down. The ups outweigh the downs."
Monday's meeting was not the first time Cr Taylor had raised concerns about the speed of cyclists along the foreshore.
He told a meeting in October last year that he had been contacted by concerned residents over the issue and called for more signage be erected to warn riders to slow down.
He said speeding cyclists were becoming more of a danger to pedestrians.
In March, the Warrnambool Foreshore Promenade was named Australia's most scenic bike trial.
TimeOut published a list of the top 10 scenic cycling routes, with Warrnambool topping the list ahead of the Moreton Bay Cycleway in Queensland, Melbourne's Jones Creek Trail and the Outer Harbour Greenway in Adelaide.
Over 200 routes were scored as part of the study.
Warrnambool mayor Ben Blain said to be named as the most scenic bike trail in Australia was a really impressive feat considering the competition.
"But it makes perfect sense. The promenade is just such an amazing place," he said.
Other issues being discussed by the cycling reference group include the need for more bike storage and lock-up facilities in off-street car parks and at the train station.
