The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

High rate of family violence yet service faces cut over funding shortfall

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 9 2024 - 12:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma House principal solicitor Amy Lane (inset) is urging for ongoing federal funding for the family violence legal practise, which is based in Warrnambool's Kepler Street. Pictures file, supplied
Emma House principal solicitor Amy Lane (inset) is urging for ongoing federal funding for the family violence legal practise, which is based in Warrnambool's Kepler Street. Pictures file, supplied

The region's specialist family violence agency could be forced to cut back on staff and services if ongoing funding is not obtained.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.