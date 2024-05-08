Teen girl admits throwing stool during alleged violent home invasion

A 19-year-old Allansford woman has faced court over her involvement in an alleged violent home invasion where a man had his stomach slashed open.
Nakita Keutenius, who was 18 at the time of her offending, threw a stool at a female victim during the confrontation at Warrnambool's Denny Street.
She pleaded guilty to common law assault in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on May 8, 2024, and was placed on an adjourned undertaking to be of good behaviour.
The court heard co-accused Bailey Sutcliffe attended Keutenius' Allansford home on September 20, 2023, and spoke to her partner co-accused Bailey Bushell.
Keutenius and Bushell then attended the Denny Street address at 1.30pm.
After arriving in a separate vehicle, co-accused Bailey Sutcliffe, William Giblin and Coby Bock allegedly entered the premises through an unlocked front door which led to a room where three people, including the victim, were sitting.
Bushell and Keutenius followed and entered the residence.
A fight broke out and the female victim grabbed a metal pole. She said she later put the pole down and walked towards Keutenius and another person.
She said Keutenius picked up a stool and threw it at her head, but it hit her on one of her raised hands instead, causing a bruise.
On September 21, Keutenius was arrested at her address in Allansford. She was interviewed, charged and bailed at the Warrnambool police station.
Keutenius confirmed her attendance at the address and told police she and Bushell attended because she "couldn't let Sutcliffe die". Her intention was to "see if Sutcliffe was OK".
Mr Sutcliffe suffered a significant injury to his abdomen, which resulted in his intestines spilling from his stomach cavity.
Magistrate Adriano Serratore placed Keutenius on the adjourned undertaking without conviction, citing her age, good job prospects, and having no criminal history.
"I hope it's absolutely your last (offence)," he said.
"I think it's hopefully a salient reminder of who you should engage with (and) the circumstances in which you engage with those people ... stay out of that scene".
Mr Sutcliffe pleaded guilty on April 18 to charges relating to the alleged home invasion.
He will face a plea hearing in June.
Mr Giblin, Mr Bock and Mr Bushell were committed to stand trial in the county court on a date yet to be set.
The trial is expected to last about seven days.
