'Name on the locker' extra special for milestone footballer

WILL Rowbottom was thrown into the ruck as the tallest player on his under 18 team.
Now 27 - and one of the Hampden league's most consistent ruckmen - the Camperdown footballer embraces the versatility the position embodies.
"The tallest kid normally rucks in under 18s so it's all come from that," he told The Standard ahead of his 100th Hampden league senior game.
"When I played juniors I was a little, chubby back pocket who couldn't get a kick to be honest."
Rowbottom is pleased with his start to the 2024 season.
He's had 113 hitouts, including 33 to advantage, across the first four rounds.
His 15 clearances have made him a threat when the ball hits the ground too while he's averaged 16 disposals a game.
"It's probably a unique position because you can go wherever," Rowbottom said.
"As a defender you have to be worried about your man all the time and in the ruck you can play behind the footy, you can go forward. It has a lot of versatility about the position."
It's also afforded the life-long Magpie a chance to test himself against high-calibre opponents.
"The ruckmen who can jump are the hardest ones to nullify as a bloke who can't jump," the self-deprecating Rowbottom said.
"(Portland's) Ben Malcolm is always a good challenge, (retired Koroit player) Jeremy Hausler was always really good and (Hamilton Kangaroos') Levi Dare is just a physical battle all day.
"That's probably been the best thing about playing Hampden league footy - we've always had good ruckmen so it's always been good to learn (off them), it's been the best teaching tool playing footy against good opposition."
The lessons keep coming too. Rowbottom is likely to line up against in-form Cobden recruit Tim Auckland, who has 180 hitouts from three matches to his name, when Camperdown hosts Cobden in the Worksafe Country Club game at Leura Oval on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
"His numbers are pretty good and I always look forward to a good challenge so it should be a good battle," he said.
Retired AFL ruckman, Western Bulldogs premiership player Tom Boyd, will be in attendance as an interested onlooker.
Rowbottom, who is a self-employed carpenter, remembers his first senior match fondly.
It was against South Warrnambool in 2015. He made one senior appearance that season.
"I think I ran around like a headless chook - I don't reckon I got many kicks, that's for sure," he laughed.
To reach 100 games in black and white - the COVID-19 pandemic and a season away delayed the milestone - means the world to Rowbottom, who featured in the Magpies' 2018 grand final side.
"It's pretty special seeing as I've played with a lot of teammates who have got there and got their name on the locker," he said.
"It, name on the locker (for 100 games), is something the club brought in when Phil Carse was there (as coach). It is something to strive for."
Rowbottom, who spent a season playing for NTFL club Palmerston, has one goal for his milestone match - a breakthrough win.
Camperdown is winless after four rounds.
"It is probably the first time we've come into a season with expectations and in the past we've played better being the underdogs," he said.
"In saying that, the league has got stronger but you don't want to make excuses. We have played pretty poor footy and we haven't put four quarters together.
"It's a good chance to bounce back - we don't want to make the season go to waste the way I look at it."
