The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hope for new provider emerges as childcare service prepares to exit

JG
By Jessica Greenan
May 8 2024 - 10:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kardinia Early Learning Timboon will exit the town after June 28. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.
Kardinia Early Learning Timboon will exit the town after June 28. Picture by Eddie Guerrero.

Corangamite Shire Council is "optimistic" it can find a new childcare provider as Kardinia Early Learning prepares to exit Timboon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.