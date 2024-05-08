Hope for new provider emerges as childcare service prepares to exit

Corangamite Shire Council is "optimistic" it can find a new childcare provider as Kardinia Early Learning prepares to exit Timboon.
Kardinia chief executive officer Sue Bunting notified parents on March 27, 2024, it would soon stop operating the 33-space facility in Hamilton Street.
Ms Bunting told parents the provider would "not be renewing their lease" with the council for another term due to long-standing staff shortages.
About a dozen employees were at the time also told they were unlikely to be offered jobs at the provider's three other branches.
But mayor Kate Makin said the council's Expressions Of Interest process, which launched in April and had recently finished, had attracted plenty of interest.
"We cannot give many details at this stage, other than to say we have received a number of responses and are optimistic a new provider will be secured by 28 June," she said.
"We understand the uncertainty has been really stressful for working parents and centre staff.
"Council is working hard towards the best outcome and that is to ensure continuity of care and minimal disruption to the service."
