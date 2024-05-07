'Do-nothing budget': Your Morning News

Happy Wednesday!
Or is it?
Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas yesterday handed down the state's budget for the next financial year and there wasn't too much for south-west Victorians to get excited about.
Mr Pallas said the budget was based on "fiscal discipline". That meant there was no extra funding for the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment which project insiders say needs an extra $100m. The government did allocate $134m for the project to be spent by June 30, 2025, which is a good first step.
There was no funding for the much-needed proposed alcohol and drug residential rehab facility nor the government's election promise of a new tech school in Warrnambool. But the government made good its 2022 election promise with $6.6m for the first stage of a major overhaul of Cobden Tech School.
The reaction was mixed but Greens Western Victoria MP Sarah Mansfield described it as a "do-nothing budget". You can catch up on all the budget news below.
There's plenty of budget information below too from Moyne and Warrnambool councils.
There's a lot happening in the arts community - yesterday we told you Warrnambool's biggest art prize, the Warrnibalds, could be finished. Today we celebrate one south-west artist who has designed an Indigenous jumper for the greatest AFL team of all (pardon the pun, I am a Geelong supporter) and another who is the focus of an Archibald entry.
Have a great day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.