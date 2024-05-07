Could Warrnambool finally get a business representative group to fill void?

Warrnambool is preparing to elect a committee for a newly revived business representative group for the city.
An election process has been established with the first step a candidate information session on May 14, 2024 for people interested in becoming involved with a group.
The session will be an opportunity for local business owners, managers and/or staff to put themselves forward and bring businesses together to provide a collective voice.
But moves to revive a group are now making progress.
The final step in this process would be a vote to see if there were enough passionate people to form an inaugural committee for the group.
This move follows consultation with Warrnambool business owners and operators to gauge interest in the establishment of a group to represent the city's businesses.
This engagement included a city-wide survey, visits to more than 500 businesses and two breakfasts with presenters from Commerce Ballarat and the Geelong Chamber of Commerce, who provided insights into the structure and objectives a Warrnambool group might consider.
The information session and election process will be facilitated by SED Regional Advisory.
The session will be held at the Warrnambool Library at 5.45pm on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
Participants should register online via Eventbrite.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.