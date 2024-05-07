Celebrated local artist becomes a model for Archibald Prize entry

WITH a brush in hand and paint spatters on her clothes, Fiona Clarke is nowhere more at home than when bringing a canvas to life.
Now the celebrated Framlingham-raised artist has stepped out of her familiar role and onto the canvas for Australia's most prestigious portrait competition, the Archibald Prize.
And that's exactly what Vicki Sullivan is hoping will win over the judges with her entry, "Fiona with Walkabout Wickets", her 13th tilt at the acclaimed prize.
"I try to get something of the character of the person in there. If I'm successful, the person looks like they could get up out of the painting and step into the room," the accomplished Melbourne portrait artist said.
"I want realism but with brush strokes."
The painting depicts a seated Clarke, in dramatic black and red tones, with an image of her widely-known Walkabout Wickets cricket artwork pinned to the wall behind her.
Sullivan said the Walkabout Wickets reference helped to add extra depth to the painting.
"I like the idea of doing a portrait with a bit of a story to it."
Clarke's Walkabout Wickets design, which pays tribute to the First XI Indigenous cricket side who toured England in1868, two of whom were Clarke's direct ancestors, has become a prominent feature of the present-day Australian cricket uniform.
Artist and subject had been following each other on social media before Sullivan worked up the courage to ask Clarke to sit for her.
"I saw a profile photo of her and I thought she had such an amazing presence, I'd love to paint her," Sullivan said.
Already an admirer of Sullivan's old masters-based realist style: in 2021 she was accorded the title of Living Master by the leading international promoter of realist art, the Art Renewal Centre: Clarke was happy to oblige.
"She's a fantastic model," Sullivan said of her subject. The pair got together for a sitting where sketches were drawn and photos taken before the months-long process of adding layer on layer of oil paint to canvas was finally completed.
Now good friends, they couldn't be happier with the result.
"I'm very happy with it," said Clarke, who viewed the completed portrait before it was freighted off to Sydney for judging.
"I really hope the judges will like it too."
On her 13th consecutive entry since 2012, Sullivan hopes so too. She has yet to make it into the finals.
Her previous entries have included portraits of actors John Waters, Kerry Armstrong and Sigrid Thornton, opera singer Deborah Cheetham, Australian film director Fred Schepisi, news presenter Peter Hitchener, Victoria's COVID-era chief health officer Brett Sutton and former Skyhooks band member Bob 'Bongo' Starkie.
Widely exhibited and awarded both internationally and in Australia, Sullivan describes herself as a contemporary, classical, realist painter. She studied for several years in Florence, Italy at the Angel Academy of Art.
It is not the first time Clarke, who relocated from Warrnambool to Melbourne a number of years ago, has been in the frame.
Artists Brian Dunlop, who once painted Queen Elizabeth II, last year's Archibald winner Lewis Miller, David Higgins and Warrnambool's Jimmi Buscombe have all painted her portrait. Buscombe's depiction was voted the people's choice for the 2023 Warrnibald Portrait Prize.
The Archibald Portrait Prize finalists will be announced on May 30, 2024 and the winner on June 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.