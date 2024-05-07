'Frightening': South-west residents overlooked in state budget, says MP

"Frightening" is how Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell described the 2024/25 financial blueprint while Greens MP Sarah Mansfield declared it a "do nothing" budget.
"It is a very clear indication the government has not been able to manage money," Ms Britnell said.
She said she was bitterly disappointed for south-west residents with The Lookout residential rehabilitation facility just one of the much-needed projects which was overlooked.
"The last four years the government has sat on their hands when it comes to drug and alcohol rehabilitation across the state," Ms Britnell said.
"In that time the need has grown by 40 per cent.
"We've got a project that's ready to go and once again the government has ignored the needs of the South West Coast."
Ms Britnell said she was concerned about the state government's growing debt.
"I am very disappointed," Ms Britnell said.
"The government has completely ignored the desperate needs of the South West Coast."
Ms Britnell said she feared south-west roads would continue to deteriorate.
An extra $105 million was allocated for roads across the state, but Ms Britnell said she didn't think that was enough.
"They can claim they've increased the funding for roads but it's actually 16 per cent less funding for roads than it was five years ago," Ms Britnell said.
She said she was also disappointed there hadn't been any extra funds allocated to the $384 million South West Healthcare Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment.
"The hospital has been completely ignored," Ms Britnell said.
In January this year Victoria's Health Minister confirmed the budget for the Warrnambool Base Hospital redevelopment would not be increased despite high construction costs.
Mary-Anne Thomas said the project would be delivered "in the most cost-efficient way and in the already announced budget".
Greens MP for Western Victoria Sarah Mansfield said towns like Warrnambool had missed out on important health services, public transport, housing and cost of living relief in the state budget.
"This is a do-nothing budget that once again ignores the needs of rural and regional people in Victoria," she said.
"If you're struggling to pay the rent and afford groceries, this budget condemns you to continued financial stress.
"There is no new money for homes and nothing for renters.
"Warrnambool's request for investment in health provision was ignored."
Ms Mansfield said a quarter of Victorians lived outside Melbourne, but the budget did not reflect the regions' contributions.
