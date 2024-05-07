'A bit hectic': Cafe inundated with support after major makeover

A $350,000 upgrade has seen Terang's Little Acorn Cafe take in its first week what it usually would have in a month.
It comes as its doors softly opened on April 26, 2024, to reveal a new commercial kitchen, additional seating, decking overlooking the dry lake and an accessible bathroom following a five-and-a-half month renovation.
The enterprise is run by Cooinda and provides people with a disability the opportunity to develop hands-on skills.
Cooinda chief executive officer Janice Harris said word of its soft opening had quickly spread.
"As soon as people heard it was open, it was very popular," she said.
"We were saying one weeks' takings were equivalent to a month."
The cafe will officially open on Wednesday, May 29.
Cafe team leader Katherine Sloane said there were about 15 to 20 staff at the cafe under NDIS support.
"All the clients and staff are thrilled to be back," she said.
"At the moment we're just supporting some of our original clients that were doing Tasty Plate days who have taken up more time here after the closure.
"We're currently following up with a few who are also looking for somewhere to go."
Ms Sloane said initial feedback had been overwhelmingly positive and the opening had been "a bit hectic".
"We've already had feedback from customers about having a larger amount of food available and fresher food too because we can get it out quicker," Ms Sloane said.
"Some customers also find it entertaining that after about six months we still mostly remember their coffee orders."
The cafe's hours are, for now, 8am-3pm Monday to Friday, 9am-3pm Saturday, and 9am-1pm on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.