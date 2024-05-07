Large-scale search operation hindered by theft of missing person's car

A large-scale search-and-rescue operation in the Mount Richmond area was hindered by the theft of a missing person's car.
The owner had left the keys in his vehicle, which he abandoned in bushland, before taking his own life.
The thieves, a Portland woman and three men, stole the car which was later driven so erratically the rear tyre blew and parts of the vehicle broke off.
The theft subsequently hindered a search operation involving 45 police members, including the Air Wing, mounted branch, dog squad and public order response team, six SES volunteers and Parks Victoria.
Courtney Leonard and brothers Joshua and Cameron Rundell pleaded guilty in Portland Magistrates Court on May 7, 2024, to theft of a motor vehicle.
Leonard also pleaded guilty to hindering police and Joshua Rundell to criminal damage.
The third male, Cody Elliot, will face a plea hearing in the same court on May 21.
The court heard the group drove to the Mount Richmond area in late 2023 looking for a car they heard was abandoned in the bush.
Upon finding the car Elliot drove it to the intersection of Emu Hill Track and the Great South West Walk.
The car was left at that location and they took the keys.
Portland police members found the car later that evening and as a result of inquiries, the owner was deemed a high-risk missing person.
Police searched bushland surrounding the car but the missing man could not be located.
The court heard the group returned to the area over the following days.
Elliot and Joshua Rundell drove the vehicle while Leonard and Cameron Rundell followed behind.
The car reached high speeds on the Portland-Nelson Road before being dumped on Mount Richmond's Air Strip Road, about 80 metres from Coast Road.
Elliot and Joshua Rundell used paint found inside the victim's car to spray the outer panels.
The registration plates were also removed and hidden in a nearby plantation.
The court bwas told the group then left the scene, taking the keys with them.
Police were called to reports of a suspicious car and upon attending recognised it as belonging to the missing person.
Believing it had been moved by the victim, they launched the large-scale investigation, which was unsuccessful.
Police released information to media and online about the missing person but the group did not come forward.
The court heard a subsequent search of the car found a finger print belonging to Elliot.
He was arrested and later agreed to show police the original location of the vehicle which later led to the missing man being found dead.
The group was subsequently interviewed and charged with the offending.
On Tuesday magistrate John Lesser said there wouldn't be many magistrates who wouldn't think all members of the group were complicit in the theft of the car.
But he said it was clear they had "different functions" in the overall offending.
Leonard was placed on a nine-month undertaking to be of good behaviour and ordered to pay $750 to the court fund, which is dispersed to local charities.
Cameron Rundell was placed on the same undertaking and ordered to pay $600.
Joshua Rundell, who has a criminal history, was placed on a 12-month correction order with 140 hours of unpaid community work.
Elliot will face court later this month.
