Loss of city's special infrastructure fund 'disappointing', Cr says

The loss of the councillors' small infrastructure fund has been labelled "disappointing", but Warrnambool City Council says it has to go.
Since it was created in the 2014/15 budget, $2.87 million has been allocated to projects across Warrnambool.
But with the return to a ward system for the next council election in October, and based on advice from the Victorian Auditor General, the fund has to cease.
Council chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the future community needs for small infrastructure projects would be determined through a new council plan consultation in 2025-2026.
"The next council will be in a position to consider the funding of small infrastructure projects with an appropriate governance structure in place that takes into account the municipality being subdivided into seven wards," he said.
"It is the appropriateness of the current funding mechanism in a multiple ward structure that has brought about the proposed change.
"The need to consider smaller, localised projects has not changed but it is important to note that the Victorian Government discourages ward-specific and/or discretionary funding."
Some of the projects funded or part-funded through the fund include:
Cr Vicki Jellie said it was disappointing the small infrastructure fund - which had been important to community groups over the past 10 years - had to change.
"It has been a very valuable fund," she said.
But she said the Victorian auditor general's office recommended against keeping the fund.
Cr Otha Akoch said ceasing the fund was a loss to the community and would leave a gap.
Mayor Ben Blain said getting rid of the fund didn't mean the council couldn't support those community groups, it just meant it would be a different process.
