'Pull our heads in': Your Morning News

Can you believe this weather? More sunshine today, in fact, it is forecast all week, even the weekend.
There is no such thing as a slow start to the week. Last night Warrnambool City Council unveiled its draft budget for next financial year, which included a rates hike, a big jump in parking fines, plans for a $2.1m childcare centre expansion to ease the crisis and plans to axe a cash fund for city projects. Councillors, who go to the polls later this year, had their say.
Today Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas hands down the state's budget and we will be watching closely what happens with health. The system is in financial trouble. We will also be monitoring what, if any, south-west projects get the green light.
Moyne Shire will today unveil its budget and a special closed-door meeting will decide its next chief executive officer.
Warrnambool's property market continues to bubble away. Will the developers of Warrnambool's Officeworks and JB Hi-Fi premises make a pretty profit after listing the buildings for sale just eight months after they opened.
There's plenty happening in local sport, check out what's making news, below.
Don't forget to check in through the day for updates on the state and council budgets at standard.net.au
