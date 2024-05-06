Popular motorsport event cancelled over safety issues

The popular Mt Leura Hill Climb in Camperdown has been cancelled just weeks out from the staging of the popular motorsport event over safety issues.
Organisers said time, along with a number of safety concerns along the track, had "done us in".
But they vowed to overcome the hurdles facing the event and be back next year.
Ballarat Light Car Club's race director David Haddon said they were not able to reschedule the event - which was to be staged on June 1 and 2 - for a later date.
"It's cancelled for this year," Mr Haddon said.
"I'm hoping to get a track licence to be able to run it next year."
Mr Haddon said a track inspection through Motorsport Australia identified safety issues that needed to be addressed but they needed time to complete them all.
"They're things that are just out of my control," he said.
On top of that, he said, the site also had to be assessed to make sure there was nothing there of cultural significance.
Mr Haddon said it was "a real shame" that the event couldn't go ahead this year because the town would miss out on the tourism dollars it brings.
He said a lot of people from Gippsland and South Australia were due to come.
"It's grassroots motorsport is what hill climbing is," he said.
Victorian Hill Climb Championship advisory panel chair Chris Harwood said organisers were continuing to work through the challenges.
"They're striving to fix some safety issues that have been identified but they're also now having some cultural issues on the site that they also need to address," he said.
"They'll work through those processes but like anything, it takes a bit of time.
"At this stage the event won't go ahead this year but they are continuing to strive to have an event next year."
Mr Harwood said there was a huge amount of history at Mt Leura with the race. The hill climbs at Mt Leura date back to the 1950s.
"It's a great place and there's competitors from as far afield as South Australia and New South Wales that come over to Mr Leura to compete," Mr Harwood said.
