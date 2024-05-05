City to axe cash fund: Your Morning News

Happy Monday!
We are looking forward to a big week this week with Warrnambool City Council tonight tabling its draft budget for the next financial year and the state government handing down its budget tomorrow.
Senior journalist Katrina Lovell has been pouring through the council's draft budget and discovered it is planning a $2.1m upgrade of its Matron Swinton childcare facility in west Warrnambool. As we have previously reported childcare is in crisis with more than 300 people on the waiting lists and this would create up to an extra 33 places, which is good news.
The sporting scene was somewhat quieter on the weekend after a hectic May race week. The Hampden Football Netball League had a bye and in the Warrnambool and District league Allansford is the only undefeated footy side after five rounds following a thrilling win on Saturday. Who would have predicted the Cats' start?
