Are the Cats the real deal? Undefeated side embracing expectation

It's The Standard reporter Nick Creely here after another action-packed weekend of local football on Saturday, May 4.
The Warrnambool and District league took centre stage across the weekend with the Hampden league players and coaches enjoying the week off.
Allansford remains the only undefeated side in the competition after a thrilling five-point win against Russells Creek, raising the question whether the Cats are the real deal this season.
Tim Nowell has got the Cats playing some excellent footy, led ably by their experienced heads and a stream of youngsters who are rising to the occasion.
The season is looming to be one of the closest in recent memory, with just one game separating second from sixth, creating some interesting matches across the next few rounds.
Elsewhere across the region, the junior interleague carnival was staged in Portland and Hethmere on Sunday, showcasing the very best under 14 and under 17 talent, while the GWV Rebels played a double-header in Ballarat against Bendigo Pioneers.
