Parking fines up 25%: Your Morning News

And what a stunning weekend of weather we have coming our way. Don't put away the shorts and tees just yet, the weather bureau is tipping plenty of sunshine and tops of 20 degrees today and tomorrow. Perfect for just about everying - gardening, walking, riding or just layzing around.
It's that time of the year again. Budget time. Warrnambool City Council will table its draft budget for the next financial year on Monday and it proposes a 2.75 per cent jump in rates and a 25 per cent hike in parking fines. Instead of copping an $80 fine for overstaying your parking meter, that is projected to rise to $100. Costly indeed. You can read more about that below.
Family violence continues to rise and the chief of the region's police family violence investigation unit backs the need for a register of offenders, similar to the one that exists for sex offenders.
"A register would allow police to advise someone if their new partner has a history of family violence," Detective Sergeant Kim Wheeler said.
"Knowledge is power. Being given access to information via a register would enable women to assess their risk, ultimately improving their safety."
The Hampden Football Netball League has a bye this weekend but sports reporter Nick Creely has trawled through statistics to compile a list of players flying under the radar for acts that endear themselves to their coaches. You can check it out here.
