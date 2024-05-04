Opportunity knocks but what can we afford?

Premier Jacinta Allan inherited the state's debt problem when she took over from Dan Andrews in September 2023. The reality is that legacy is preventing her from putting her own stamp on the state and our region. She too has inherited the unwanted fact no Victorian premier has visited Warrnambool on official duties since July 21, 2017. That's more than 2475 days. Ms Allan can change that and come and listen to the region's needs but it will be too late to influence next week's budget.

