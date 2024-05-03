Breakthrough perfect game years in the making for tenpin bowler

A tenpin bowler with more than 25 years' experience is celebrating a major feat.
Port Fairy's Shane Griffiths bowled his first 300-game - the sport's perfect result - during a Moonshiners league game at Warrnambool's Great Ocean Road Tenpin Bowling complex on Thursday, May 2.
The 46-year-old said it was an achievement worth the wait.
His previous best result was 286.
"I just felt comfortable. It was just one of those nights where I felt I was throwing the bowl pretty good," he said.
"There's a lot of nights like that and sometimes you just need that little bit of luck too."
Griffiths said it was a mix of excitement, elation and relief when the final pin fell.
"I have been close on a number of occasions but always just had a pin standing," he said.
"Until they all get cleared, you're never certain. I was definitely pumped when they all went.
"Bowling for so long, all your mates have got them and you want to join their club."
Griffiths, a father-of-two who works in disability support, took up the sport when he was 12.
He has competed on-and-off for 25 years and now plays three games once a week on Thursdays.
"Back in primary school, a mate and I just went down on a Thursday night and started up and eventually you start getting better then you get a bit of coaching and then you get a bit better (again) and then competitions come into play," Griffiths said.
"From there it all steamrolls and you get involved in the representative stuff. It's all been good."
