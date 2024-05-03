Residents facing prospect of freezing through winter need $250 bonus

A second south-west MP has raised concerns some people may not be able to afford to keep warm this winter.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell called for the state government to reintroduce the $250 power saving bonus in next week's budget.
Ms Britnell said she was particularly concerned for elderly people in our community.
"I have seen this in my nursing career, where they come to winter and they just refuse to put the heater on and genuinely end up in hospital with pneumonia. I have seen it. So how are they going to be feeling this year when they see the price of energy when they are having to turn on a heater?
"I will be very shocked if we do not see an increase in deaths over winter in the elderly from this exact issue, caused by viruses that they could have avoided if they had used the heating, which I am sure they will turn off.
"I think surely the government can see that they will need to reintroduce that bonus to just assist people with their power bills at this point in time."
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan told The Standard in April he had heard from a number of constituents who said they would not be able to afford to turn on their heater over winter.
"What I'm hearing is that some people are now preparing to go without heat over the winter and are looking at ways to keep warm - for instance blankets or extra layers of clothing to keep their power bills down," he said.
The Standard also revealed this week a growing number of people are seeking assistance as they are faced with the prospect of becoming homeless.
Salvation Army homelessness south-west manager Lindsay Stow said the Warrnambool service had recorded 416 new cases of people seeking homelessness assistance in the past nine months.
Sadly, that's 50 per cent more clients than the service is currently funded to be able to assist.
"The housing options for those who come to us for assistance are typically social housing or private rental," Mr Stow said.
"Tight rental markets and large waiting lists for public housing are the real challenge for us in being able to respond effectively and appropriately to people in need.
"A couple of nights in a motel, without any longer-term outcome, is little more than brief respite from awful circumstances."
