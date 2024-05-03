Sign of respect: Call for road to be closed during Anzac Day service

A Koroit resident has again called for part of High Street to be closed during the Anzac Day service.
Maurice Molan said hundreds of people attended the service in 2024.
He said he had spoken to at least 50 people at the service, who agreed it would be a mark of respect if traffic was prevented from driving past the memorial while people pause to pay tribute to people who have served their country.
"I called the shire some years ago to ask for a detour to be put in place and nothing happened," Mr Molan said.
He said he would now write to Moyne Shire's chief executive officer to again make the request.
"We just need a detour at Mill and Garden streets so there is no traffic going past during the service."
Mr Molan said it would be a mark of respect and as the service grows, it may also become essential for the safety of those in attendance.
He said he had spoken to a number of community representatives, including police and SES, about the need to block off the section of the road.
"As the service gets bigger people might have to stand on the road," he said.
Mr Molan said there were times during the service when people had to strain to hear the words being said by school students and ex-servicemen.
"It's disrespectful to the service (when vehicles are driving past," he said.
"You could be having a minute's silence and a truck load of sheep drive past."
Those in attendance at this year's service at Koroit were told it was a day for reflection.
Port Fairy's James Kelly, who served in Afghanistan, also implored people to understand the complexities of war.
He said people should consider this when they read reports of incidents and the actions of soldiers which were now "forensically torn apart".
"You try to make the best decisions on the ground with the information you have at the time and in the time you have to make those decisions," Mr Kelly said.
"I can tell you, in most situations you don't have enough information and you don't have enough time.
