Support worker recognised for 'going above and beyond' for young client

A Warrnambool disability support worker is concerned a growing number of clients are struggling to get the support they need.
Christopher Dean, who was recently nominated for a Hireup award, said some parents were disappointed their children were being overlooked when it came to support worker hours.
"Mostly the role is rewarding but in recent times I have become aware that it can be hard for clients to get 'support worker hours' funding allocated to them, instead NDIS seem to be pushing for 'therapy hours' which is obviously an important support for the clients too, but the balance is uneven, and some clients require a broader range of assistance," Mr Dean said.
"Therapists are highly trained and deserve to charge the extremely high rates per hour that they do.
"I receive nowhere near that much per hour for my role as a qualified support worker and yet NDIS apparently can only afford about two hours support a week for some clients."
Mr Dean was nominated for the award by the mother of one of his clients.
Corrina Hayhoe nominated Mr Dean for going above and beyond as a support worker for her son Marshall.
Marshall, 9, has Coffin-Siris syndrome, multiple brain/neurological issues and level three autism.
"My support worker goes above and beyond in his role, ensuring that Marshall can participate in activities like the Disabled Surfing Association events," Mrs Hayhoe said.
"His involvement doesn't stop at logistical support - he also actively engages with volunteers and goes in the water also, to create a comfortable and friendly environment for Marshall."
Mr Dean, who has been a disability support worker since 2009, said seeing clients develop new skills was extremely rewarding.
"I truly care about those I assist and past clients too, I don't think they realise that the impact isn't a one-way street," he said.
"I am there to help them to achieve things but I also learn a lot from the clients and I appreciate being chosen to be the person to help them and I don't take that for granted.
"With non-verbal clients I always work on trying to get them to talk and although I am no speech therapist I try to demonstrate how to, by talking a lot in the hope it will trigger a single word or they will tell me to 'be quiet' one day.
"I pride myself in being able to observe immediately the client's temperament at the beginning of a shift and adapt my topics and manner to suit, on the day."
Mr Dean said he and Marshall enjoyed going on outings to different locations.
"The large Bunnings store and Target provides exercise on a wet day and some social interaction," he said.
"While this is good for exercising, Marshall responds to me and his environment more positively in quieter atmospheres than this and regularly conveys preference for one-on-one social interaction rather than big crowds of people and noise.
"Various playgrounds and the botanic gardens have all had a turn at being of special interest to Marshall. Marshall seems to consistently enjoy going to Tower Hill reserve."
He said Marshall enjoyed going across the Hopkins Bridge and up the hill, turning left into the new estate and driving where he can overlook the river and look across towards Deakin.
"The squeals of delight begin as we commence going up the hill and he shows a distinct insistence that we turn left at the top -if we were to turn right it would be met with an abrupt raspberry of disapproval."
The two also regularly participate in the disabled surfing events.
