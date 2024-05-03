Editorial: Opportunity knocks in state budget but what can Victoria afford?

Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas will hand down his latest budget on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 and usually regions like the south-west have high hopes funds will be allocated for key projects.
The region's wish-list yet again includes funding for road upgrades and the health system.
Warrnambool Base Hospital received $384m in the November 2020 budget, spread over multiple years, for a major redevelopment.
The first piece in the redevelopment puzzle was to relocate the laundry and supplies department into a new purpose-built facility in the west Warrnambool industrial estate. That facility has been completed, clearing the way for the major redevelopment of the hospital site to begin.
But as we have reported, a jump in the cost of building has forced a re-think on the original hospital redevelopment plan. There are doubts on whether an underground car park will be included and we also reported in March there were serious doubts over the project's future because there could be reductions in clinical facilities to keep within budget.
Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas has previously indicated there would be no extra funds allocated.
But could there be a suprise in Tuesday's budget? We can only hope so because the original plan was a good one and staff, patients deserve that impressive facility.
The likelihood is there won't be a silver lining because the state's coffers are empty. Labor's Warrnambool-based Western Victoria MP Jacinta Ermacora earlier this week told The Standard 'difficult decisions' had been made in the budget. That doesn't bode well for us and our region.
What could that mean? Will we have to cross our fingers and toes the hospital project gets the original funding for this coming financial year and isn't delayed further?
Will an alcohol and drug residential rehabiltation facility get funding? The community has campaigned for the proposed The Lookout centre for more than seven years and every budget hope has turned to despair. The south-west is the only region in the state without such a centre and the waiting list just continues to blow out. Lives of those with addictions and their families are on the line.
It is not a vote-winner for a cash-strapped government but the budget and state's governance has to go beyond the next election cycle.
Ms Ermacora indicated the government would fund its election promises. That means a new tech school for Warrnambool could be included in Tuesday's budget. More details on that project are eagerly awaited.
Premier Jacinta Allan inherited the state's debt problem when she took over from Dan Andrews in September 2023. The reality is that legacy is preventing her from putting her own stamp on the state and our region. She too has inherited the unwanted fact no Victorian premier has visited Warrnambool on official duties since July 21, 2017. That's more than 2475 days. Ms Allan can change that and come and listen to the region's needs but it will be too late to influence next week's budget.
