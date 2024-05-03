New junior grade highlights soccer's growth in south-west region

A popular sporting competition is preparing to expand in 2024.
South West Victoria Football Association will welcome Horsham Falcons to its ranks while also introducing an under-10 grade as it embraces soccer's growth in the region.
Association president Nathaniel Amartey said the additions were welcome ahead of the opening round on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5.
Horsham will have sides in the under-12, under-14 and senior men's competitions.
There will be seven senior division one men's sides in total - Warrnambool Wolves, Warrnambool Rangers, Port Fairy Plovers, Stawell Pioneers, Portland Panthers, Corangamite Lions and Horsham.
The women's grade will have six sides.
"I feel like there's a massive buzz around the league especially with the inclusion of our new under-10 division which is going to allow kids to play more competitive soccer from an earlier age," Amartey said.
"It's just exciting with the overall general growth of the league - we have more women playing, we've got more girls playing now as well.
"I've put together a strategic seven-year plan and that's going to help us put a few things in place to grow the sport even further.
"The first one was the under-10 division which is one thing we've ticked off the list and we also want to include an under-14 girls' division (in the future) and we'll be having gala days for the girls which is a massive improvement from where it was a few years ago."
Amartey said the Matildas' success on the world stage had increased interest in women's soccer locally.
"I think everyone has fed off of that buzz and also going to tournaments and girls seeing what other girls are doing within their area has given them the confidence to step forward," he said.
"Also, the clubs have really been diligent in setting up programs throughout the week to engage more girls."
The association sent teams to the Football Victoria Boys and Girls' FC tournament in Bendigo in late March.
Amartey said it was the ideal way to expose its players to a higher level before the regular season began.
"Five out of the seven teams made semi-finals," he said.
