'Everything's sort of worked out': Footballer back in familiar territory

Zac Timms is enjoying a change of scenery on and off the field.
The footballer relocated to Melbourne with his partner in 2023 for her study and this year returned to his former Club Russells Creek for the Warrnambool and District league season.
The Creekers have started their campaign strongly with three wins and a loss and look to be one of several contenders.
Timms, who started the season in the forward line but has moved to half-back, is pleased with how the side is going.
"It's good, obviously there's a few new faces there since my time but the group seems happy, a lot of energy about the club," he told The Standard.
"We've started the season pretty well with a few wins so hopefully we can keep that going."
Timms spent the 2023 season with North Warrnambool Eagles in the Hampden league after lining up for the Creekers in 2022.
He played his first game of this year's season for Warrnambool's reserves side before crossing to Russells Creek for round two.
He said his reasoning for the move was heavily influenced by his inability to train with the Hampden league club during the week.
"I just had a conversation with Warrnambool about how they have a lot of players and it was going to be hard because I can't train in Warrnambool," he said.
"I didn't want to be coming home and other people missing out and me not training. Obviously everyone at Creek already knows who I am, I've played there for a while so it was a bit easier to go back there.
"They know what they're going to get from me already so that seemed like it was a better option."
Although he would undoubtedly prefer to practise with his Creekers teammates during the week, Timms has been staying sharp training with Northern Football league club Banyule.
He is extremely grateful to Warrnambool which helped organise the opportunity.
"Everything's sort of worked out well," he said.
"The beauty of it is I still get to learn a lot in regards to footy up here and take that back to Creek which is really helpful as well."
The former cabinetmaker, now shopfitter, is excited for what the Creekers can achieve this year after narrowly missing out on a semi-final appearance in 2023.
"I just think it comes down to hard work and we just see where we get," he said.
"I don't think we're looking too far forward yet we're just taking it week by week. Everyone's playing really good, everyone's bought into what we're doing so hopefully we can make it a top-five finish and hopefully go a bit deeper into finals."
Russells Creek hosts the undefeated Allansford at Mack Oval on Saturday, May 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.