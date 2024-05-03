Future on display in interleague carnival

Sports reporter Justine McCullagh-Beasy here.
After a big week for Warrnambool with its annual May Racing Carnival, attention now turns to football.
The next generation of south-west players will get their chance to shine this weekend.
Under 17 and under 14 teams from the Hampden and Warrnambool and District competitions will be among those contesting a South West District-run interleague competition in Portland and Heathmere on Sunday.
Other juniors kicking goals include Warrnambool's Riley Holloway and Portland's Chad Finck who will make their Coates Talent League debuts for Greater Western Victoria Rebels against Bendigo Pioneers on Sunday.
Holloway is a versatile tall who has impressed in his senior matches for the Blues this season while Finck already stands an imposing six-foot-five as a bottom-age prospect.
We wish all players testing their skills at higher levels this week all the best.
The WDFNL will take centre stage on Saturday with the Hampden league enjoying a bye.
We hope you enjoy the selection of articles below. You can also visit standard.net.au for a full range of our local football content.
Until next week, may the best team win.
