Stricter regulations needed on short-stay accommodation, says south-west MP

Cities like Warrnambool need a 90-day cap on short-stay accommodation, according to Member for Western Victoria Sarah Mansfield.
Ms Mansfield said Warrnambool had 135 listed on Airbnb but only 38 properties listed as long-term rentals.
"Lack of long-term rentals also makes it impossible to attract essential workers in critical industries like health care, aged care, child care, teaching, agriculture and hospitality because there is simply nowhere for these key workers to live," Ms Mansfield said.
"In turn, the services and businesses are struggling to survive."
Ms Mansfield said the levy introduced by the state government would only increase the cost of holidays.
"The token levy that has been proposed by the government will only make holidays more expensive.
"It is not going to do anything to actually create more housing for those who need it.
"The Greens want to see real action and that is why we are pushing for things like a 90-day cap on the number of days a short-stay can be listed."
She said the Greens wanted a mandatory public register for short-stay properties.
"We want to see real changes that free up housing for people to actually live in and I would urge the government to act," Ms Mansfield said.
Her comments come after the Salvation Army revealed this week it was stretched when it came to helping people facing the prospect of homelessness.
Salvation Army homelessness south-west manager Lindsay Stow said the Warrnambool service had recorded 416 new cases of people seeking homelessness assistance in the past nine months.
Sadly, that's 50 per cent more clients than the service is currently funded to be able to assist.
"The housing options for those who come to us for assistance are typically social housing or private rental," Mr Stow said.
"Tight rental markets and large waiting lists for public housing are the real challenge for us in being able to respond effectively and appropriately to people in need.
"A couple of nights in a motel, without any longer-term outcome, is little more than brief respite from awful circumstances."
Mr Stow said there were very few properties in Warrnambool which were deemed affordable for people on low incomes.
