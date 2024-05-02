The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Dachshunds, get ready to race at Winter Weekend as bumper program launched

Updated May 3 2024 - 8:23am, first published 8:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mia Hetherington and Bronte Dwyer are excited for Winter Weekends with sausage dog Kermond. Picture by Jo O'Keefe/Miss Farmer Jo Jo
Mia Hetherington and Bronte Dwyer are excited for Winter Weekends with sausage dog Kermond. Picture by Jo O'Keefe/Miss Farmer Jo Jo

Get ready for an overload of cute and quirky in one of Victoria's most quaint seaside villages this June long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.