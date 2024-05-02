Dachshunds, get ready to race at Winter Weekend as bumper program launched

Get ready for an overload of cute and quirky in one of Victoria's most quaint seaside villages this June long weekend.
The Melbourne Cup for tiny dogs with big hearts returns, with entries now open for the much-loved Dachshund Dash.
The annual dog race is one of the most popular events on the Port Fairy Winter Weekend's bumper calendar - and hilarity always ensues as the pups with the low tums scramble across the town's footy oval vying for the top prize.
Winter Weekend spokeswoman Melanie Schultz said this year's festival was jam-packed, with more than 30 events across the June long weekend and beyond.
Winter Weekends has been going for 16 years, starting with flagship events like the world famous Dachshund Dash - it was even on the news in Germany!
"The annual event brightens the cold months in fresh ways. It's an opportunity to get to know our town, its people, locales and stories at the most refreshing and brisk time of the year," Ms Schultz said.
This year the festival kicks off with the opening night party at the newly-refurbished Port Fairy Railway Goods Shed.
Bring your beanie, mates and dance moves to the former site of the railway line for a fun evening with live local bands, DJs, food and delicious mulled wine.
"Our opening party is one of the most fun events on the Winter Weekends calendar," Ms Schultz said.
"Come and check out live music from an emerging young group of friends called B-Flat and then rock the night away with DJs Rainbow Connection and Naomy. It's also a great opportunity to check out the stunning goods shed - a new venue in Port Fairy which is perfect for these cozy winter events."
Food and wine, community, arts and environment are the four pillars of the festival.
There's pre-loved art markets and exhibitions, ceramic workshops, a women in song concert, yoga, a film night and much more for all ages to enjoy.
Ms Schultz said the program this year included something for everyone.
"Rug up and come on down for the Saturday evening comedy night featuring Melbourne comedian Kirsty Webeck and guests," she said.
"Then on Sunday why not enjoy a beautiful lunch at Basalt Winery. Shane Clancey and his nephew Michael will be taking you in as part of their family, for a sharing-style set menu, sourced from the best local produce the area has to offer.
"Shane has graced the floors of Melbourne's iconic Walters Wine Bar and the much-loved Portofino Restaurant in Port Fairy. He has dived deep into the Basalt cellar to dust off some back vintage wines to enjoy with the meal.
"His nephew Michael is a chef with over 10 years of experience. He started cooking at Wytons with Dan Myers, before moving to Melbourne. He recently secured his first Chef's Hat, at Montalto Winery in Red Hill and has cooked at some of Melbourne's most loved establishments including Embla and Bar Saracen."
Another highlight is the vinyl swap meet at Port Fairy's Drill Hall.
"Vinyl hoarders, music collectors, crate diggers and closet DJ's - gather with your people for a day of swapping, selling and spinning," Ms Schultz said.
"Take home some albums from some of the best collectors in the record game. Swap or sell your loved - but - unplayed records. You might also find the CD or mixed tape you have been searching for. There'll be DJs on the decks mixing classics and numbers you've never heard before."
Ms Schultz also encouraged anyone keen to participate to put their hand up to volunteer.
"As a community festival, all the work behind the scenes and on event day is delivered by awesome volunteers," she said.
"If you are looking for a friendly, fun, interesting and inclusive bunch to hang out with this winter, look no further, we'd love to have you. Plus you get access to events and that feel-great factor of giving back to the brilliant place in which you live."
