South-west sportsman charged by Warrnambool sex assault detectives

A south-west sportsman is listed to appear in court next Monday, May 6, 2024, after being charged by sex assault detectives.
The case is listed for a filing hearing in Warrnambool Magistrates Court and criminal law specialist lawyer Kiernan Celestina is representing the accused man, who cannot be named until appearing in court.
At this stage it is not known what he has been charged with.
