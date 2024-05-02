Police stunned - driver blows more than four times the limit at .232

Warrnambool police officers were stunned when they intercepted a driver for a routine check near Purnim at 12.30am on Friday, May 3, and the man in his 60s recorded an alcohol reading of .232.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Rhiannon Everall said the reading was more than four times the legal limit and the driver was immediately banned from driving for 12 months.
"That's a massive reading. It's completely irresponsible," she said.
"It was just a routine intercept. The divisional van crew were on patrol and pulled over the driver for a licence check.
"They were stunned when ther driver, a local man in his 60s, returned that reading. He will be charged with drink driving and appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date."
In addition to facing 23 months off the road, the driver can also expect a heavy fine and then to go through the lengthy and expensive process of getting his licence back.
Even after he can drive again it's likely he will have to have an interlock device on any vehicle he drives, which is costly to have fitted, for monthly alcohol check readings and to eventually have it removed.
"If you drink and drive you will get caught and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Sergeant Everall said.
"Otherwise it was pretty quiet around town.
"Everyone enjoyed themselves after the races but the reports from the police members who were working was that everyone was extremely well behaved in hotels and other licensed venues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.