The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Police stunned - driver blows more than four times the limit at .232

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 3 2024 - 7:54am, first published 7:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police stunned - driver blows more than four times the limit at .232
Police stunned - driver blows more than four times the limit at .232

Warrnambool police officers were stunned when they intercepted a driver for a routine check near Purnim at 12.30am on Friday, May 3, and the man in his 60s recorded an alcohol reading of .232.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.