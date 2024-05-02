ACMA flags gambling giants breaching in-play betting rules

Some industry players have been flouting rules, putting the integrity market at risk. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

In a recent development, the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has flagged several gambling giants for breaching in-play betting rules. The regulator has found that some of the biggest names in the industry have been flouting the rules, putting the integrity of the betting market at risk.

What is in-play betting?

In-play betting, also known as live betting, is a form of gambling where punters can place bets on events that are already underway. This type of betting has become increasingly popular in recent years, particularly in the sports betting industry. It poses a higher risk of match-fixing and corruption, which is why regulators have been keeping a close eye on the industry.

ACMA's Findings

The ACMA conducted an investigation into the practices of several gambling operators and found that some of them were offering in-play betting services in violation of the rules. The regulator found that some operators were offering bets on events that were not authorized by the relevant sports governing bodies, and some were even offering bets on junior sports events.

The investigation also revealed that some operators were using outdated and inadequate technology to monitor and report suspicious betting activity. This lack of adequate technology and oversight has raised concerns about the potential for match-fixing and corruption.

Operators in Breach

Several gambling operators were identified to have breached the in-play betting rules. The list includes some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Sportsbet, Bet365, and Ladbrokes.

Sportsbet, (owned by Flutter Entertainment), has been found to have offered in-play betting on a junior sports event, which is a clear violation of the rules. Bet365 and Ladbrokes, on the other hand, were found to have offered bets on events that were not authorized by the relevant governing bodies.

Reactions

The findings have sparked concern among industry experts and stakeholders. According to a spokesperson for the ACMA, "We investigate anyone who breaks the rules for online gambling services. This includes providing or advertising online gambling services that are illegal.

"Anyone who breaks the rules may face criminal charges and/or civil penalties. This includes anyone who helps someone break the rules."

The ACMA's findings highlight the need for greater vigilance in the gambling industry, particularly when it comes to in-play betting. The breaches uncovered by the regulator are a reminder that the industry must do more to ensure the integrity of the betting market. Companies such as Rightlander are being employed to help in the management of affiliate compliance with automated monitoring of 3rd party marketing to reduce the risk of compliance breaches.

Other illegal sites blocked

This announcement comes as the ACMA recently issued banning orders 11 illegal gambling websites. The 11 websites flagged by ACMA include Greenspin, Slotman, Jeetcity, Betibet, Candyland Casino, Thunderpick, Golden Lion, Digits 7, Sector 777, New Vegas, and PayID Pokies. ACMA alleges that these websites are in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001, which prohibits the provision of illegal interactive gambling services to Australian residents.

ACMA's efforts to combat illegal online gambling have been ongoing since 2017, when new rules were introduced to tackle offshore gambling. To date, ACMA has successfully blocked 893 illegal gambling and affiliate websites, and 220 illegal services have exited Australia.

By blocking access to these illegal websites, ACMA is not only protecting citizens from potential financial harm but also ensuring that online gambling is conducted in a safe and regulated manner. It is important to note that online gambling can be risky, and individuals should be cautious when engaging in such activities. It is essential to only participate in online gambling services that are licensed and regulated by the relevant authorities to avoid falling victim to scams or fraudulent activities.