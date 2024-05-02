The morning after our biggest day

If you were among more than 14,000 people who basked in good weather at the final day of Warrnambool's May Racing Carnival, I hope you are in as high spirits this morning as yesterday.
For those who ventured to all three days at the track, no doubt a sleep-in is on the cards.
It is a fabulous week that started with Koroit's Irish Festival last weekend and ended yesterday with the city's biggest party of the year. Millions have been pumped into the region's economy, there's been plenty of laughs and joy. But I'm sure there is an element of relief it is over because, like the Grand Annual Steeplechase, it is a marathon. It is exhausting yet exhilarating.
If you missed it, local stables dominated the final day's feature races. Symon Wilde won a third grand annual and Irish jumps jockey Shane Jackson, who now calls the city home, won the Warrnambool Cup as a trainer.
The fashion stakes were keenly contested, checkout our photos here. Were you photographed?
Check out what else is making news this morning, below.
Happy Friday!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.