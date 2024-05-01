Dabernig claims another win with leading owners

In-form Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig continued his run of success with smart filly Whistlefield.
Jockey Linda Meech found the lead and the best part of the track to race away to an impressive 2.5 length win over the well-supported Ciaron Maher-trained Le Parrain.
"Let fast horses be fast. That's exactly what Linda said," Dabernig said.
"We drew a gate which suited the pattern of today's racing. We had given her a freshen up after racing at Yarra Valley (where she finished fifth of nine).
"She raced a bit tired after racing and winning at Moonee Valley. She's a promising filly."
Dabernig said the win was a thrill for Joe O'Neill and Prime Thoroughbreds.
"Joe is a great judge. He's been doing it for a long time and he's got a real knack of finding horses that are not expensive," he said.
"It's great to have him as part of the stable. It was a great thrill.
"We were lucky enough to get a winner yesterday and another one today, so it's been a great carnival."
O'Neill was delighted to have a winner at the carnival after owning Holding which won a Wangoom Handicap 20 years ago.
He said Prime Thoroughbreds had half-a-dozen horses with Dabernig and 20 with Paddy Payne.
"It's great to be back here and have a winner. It's 20 years since we won the Wangoom," he said.
"I love coming to Warrnambool."
