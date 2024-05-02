Unsung heroes: Footy players flying under the radar so far this season

Coaches adore them, teammates walk taller beside them and opposition teams despise playing against them.
Players who fly under the radar and do the little things for their team are worth their weight in gold and in the fast-paced nature of the modern game, which can be judged based purely on the scoreboard, they quite often don't get the praise they deserve.
They can be the difference between winning and losing in some cases but don't attract the umpires' votes.
As players puit their feet up this weekend for the bye, The Standard has dived into the statistics and identified five of the Hampden league's most unsung players of the 2024 season to date.
Connor Byrne (Koroit)
There's no doubting Byrne is an excellent talent capable of playing at a higher level but it's not just his flashiness up forward which sets him apart, it's his pressure. The emerging small forward, an ex-GWV Rebel, is second in one of the competition's most important statistics, forward 50 tackles with eight from his four matches. Not only is the zippy forward kicking goals - he's slotted six so far - he is making life difficult for opposition sides to move the ball freely from defence, which ultimately results in turnovers from the backline and further scoreboard pressure.
Harry Lee (South Warrnambool)
It's probably unfair to call the reigning premiership winning captain an unsung hero, such is his impact on the star-studded Roosters but his 2024 season to date has been absolutely rock-solid down back. Lee, who won one of two grand final best on ground medals for his composed performance in defence in 2023, leads the competition for one percenters (34) and spoils (32) already as he commands the backline for the undefeated team which is on the hunt for back-to-back flags.
Riley Arnold (Camperdown)
The Magpies vice-captain is doing it all so far this season in what has been a tough first month of the year for his group. While his team remains win-less, the utility can hold his head high. The experienced campaigner leads the league for blocks (five), has registered six forward 50 tackles and four spoils as well as averaging nearly four tackles per game. All the more impressive is he has the highest kicking efficiency of all the players averaging more than 20 disposals. He is hitting the target 86 per cent of the time.
Sam Lucas (Cobden)
The Bombers recruit, who spent 99 senior matches with Colac Imperials, is providing plenty of value to the Brody Mahoney-coached side in his first year and flying under the radar as a reliable marking defender. Having a strong intercept player is vital in the modern game, and no one is doing it better than the key defender. Lucas has reeled in 34 intercept possessions this season, leading the league in that area with almost 50 per cent of his possessions coming from this avenue. Out of Lucas' 37 marks this season, 16 have been intercepts, which is also a competition high alongside North Warrnambool Eagles' Luke Wines.
Xavier Vickers (Terang Mortlake)
The emerging Bloods midfielder has been the tackle king of the first month of the season, with 36, four of those forward 50 tackles at an impressive average of nine per match. Ranking elite, or above average in most key statistical areas for a midfielder, Vickers has been a major reason why the Bloods are 2-2 and in a strong position to be in the frame for finals. A 19-disposal, 11-tackle, four-clearance display against reigning premier South Warrnambool was an indicator the youngster is prepared to dig into the contest against the very best teams.
