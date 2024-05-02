Unsung heroes: Footy players flying under the radar so far this season

The Magpies vice-captain is doing it all so far this season in what has been a tough first month of the year for his group. While his team remains win-less, the utility can hold his head high. The experienced campaigner leads the league for blocks (five), has registered six forward 50 tackles and four spoils as well as averaging nearly four tackles per game. All the more impressive is he has the highest kicking efficiency of all the players averaging more than 20 disposals. He is hitting the target 86 per cent of the time.

