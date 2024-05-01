'It's cup day': Your morning news

Rub the sleep from your eyes, have a read of what's making news and then get ready in your finest for Warrnambool's biggest day out at the May Racing Carnival finale.
It's going to be mostly fine with the bureau tipping a top of 18 degrees and no rain.
If you haven't been following what's been happening at the track so far this week, the social scene has been hectic and there's plenty of competition for the best dressed. Today's lucrative fashions on the field competition carries cash prizes.
Winslow trainer Ciaron Maher has dominated the feature jumps races, winning Tuesday's Brierly Steeplechase and yesterday's Galleywood Hurdle. Can he complete a clean sweep and win today's Grand Annual Steeplechase with Rockstar Ronnie attempting to make it two in a row.
Warrnambool trainer Lindsay Smith and his daughter Mia (strapper) choked back tears after her partner, jockey Fred Kersley, rode Tuvalu to a famous win in yesterday's feature flat race, the Wangoom Handicap.
In other news, budget chatter is ramping up. Wannon MP Dan Tehan says Warrnambool's surf life saving club's $15m building project 'should be next cab off the rank' in this month's federal budget. But he is predicting slim pickings for the region.
Senior journalist Monique Patterson compiled this tribute to a community champion, Ian Cairns, who started Warrnambool's father of the year award.
If you're heading to the track, have a great day.
And, if like the team and I, you're working, I hope you have a great day too.
Thanks again for supporting us and don't forget to check out what else has been making news, below.
