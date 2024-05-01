FORMER AFL boss Gillon McLachlan was among a huge crowd on-course for the second day of the 2024 TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
McLachlan was last spotted at the carnival wearing a mustard jacket more than 10 years ago.
The passionate racing fan, who has been earmarked as the new chairman of Racing Victoria, told The Standard it was great to be back at the iconic carnival.
"It's been a few years since I've been to a Warrnambool carnival and no one has forgotten I wore the mustard jacket the last time I was here," McLachlan said.
"I can't make any comment about RVL. I'm just here to enjoy the day. It's a great carnival, sadly I can't be here to watch the Grand Annual Steeplechase tomorrow.
"I've always had a love for horses since I was a child growing up at Mount Pleasant in the Adelaide Hills.
"I'm in the ownership of two horses running at Morphettville on Saturday including A Samurai Mind who is running in the South Australian Derby."
Andrew Jones resigned as the CEO of Racing Victoria on Friday, April 26 with other changes in the wind.
