South-west owners 'over the moon' to taste victory at home carnival

A rowdy group of locals led the celebrations when Warrnambool-trained gelding Kimmorley won the BM64 handicap (1700m) in a driving finish on day two of the TAB Warrnambool May Racing Carnival.
Cranbourne galloper Unfair Dismissal looked to have set up a winning break but backmarker Kimmorley dived at the finish line in a close photo finish.
The owners include Sam and Tommy Nevill, Gary Cameron and Brendan Whelan, who provided a new benchmark in terms of celebrations.
Sam Nevill said Warrnambool trainer Maddie Raymond gave the four-year-old gelding a great winning chance.
"She waited a month between runs to come here today. It was a great training effort," he said.
Tommy Nevill said jockey John Allen had to turnaround a pattern of racing with Kimmorley usually flashing from the back.
Sam Nevill said he had two horses with Raymond and his son Chad worked with Raymond and strapped Kimmorley.
"The horse's name is Chad as well, so it's a big thrill," Sam's wife Brooke said.
Raymond, who also had a winner on day one of the carnival, said she was thrilled Kimmorley could win for the OTI syndicate.
"I am very privileged to be able to train for OTI and it's such a great group of owners and there's some local owners in the horse so they are over the moon and they will be celebrating no doubt," she said.
"It's a great job for the team, to get two (winners) over the carnival is unreal."
Raymond was confident Allen had the smarts to get Kimmorley into a winning position.
"I knew he was tough, I knew he'd get through the going. It looked like it was hard to pick up that leader but when Johnny's on, he's on," she said.
"He definitely lifted him across the line."
